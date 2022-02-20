Chrissy Teigen Hints To Followers That She Might Be Exploring Surrogacy Options

Nearly a year and a half after suffering a heartbreaking pregnancy loss, Chrissy Teigen and John Legend are reportedly preparing to have another baby. On February 18, Teigen seemingly hinted that she’s hoping to have another child via surrogacy, after posting a photo that showcased IVF needles and capsules commonly used for egg retrievals (via Daily Mail). “Here we go again,” the “Cravings” cookbook author captioned the pic, adding a “Lol” beside a GIF of a crying uterus.

Teigen has hinted about expanding her family for a while, telling Refinery29 in April 2021 that she wanted more kids. “I’m honestly not sure if I would ever stop having children,” she said. “They just bring light and life to our household and to the world. I love being a mom and I can’t imagine ever saying, ‘Well, I’m done, I’m good on kids.'” Teigen added that despite her pregnancy troubles, her “IVF journey has not ended at all,” and noted that she and John have a few embryos that are “ready to go in.”

While Teigen has said she’s grateful for different fertility options, she still finds the fact that she is unable to carry naturally difficult for her to accept, especially since she sought treatment for endometriosis. “It’s still hard for me,” she said. “I’m in therapy and something that I talk about often is, I just don’t understand how I can’t [carry children] because I have a really healthy uterus now.” We wish the couple the best on their journey.