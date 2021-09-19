Fallon Sherrock fans unearth Michael van Gerwen tweet as she almost beats star in final

By Brandon Pitt
Fallon Sherrock almost stunned three-time PDC World Champion Michael van Gerwen to win the inaugural Nordic Darts Masters in Copenhagen on Saturday evening – but he was still made to regret a 2017 tweet.

After beating Johnny Clayton’s threat, Sherrock, 32, was the favorite to win the final.

Sherrock, however, won Dimitri Van den Bergh’s semi-final victory after coming back from 8-2 down. Sherrock had been given a walkover by Gerwyn Price in round 1.

After Sherrock had led seven legs to five, the game was almost over.



Michael van Gerwen was keen to offer advice to Fallon Sherrock last year
When asked back in 2017 whether there will ever be a woman player who could compete with the top men players, Van Gerwen simply replied: “No.”

The former world number one seemed to have changed his tune last year, with Sherrock becoming the first woman to beat a man at the PDC World Championships in 2019.

“Fallon, I think, is good for darts,’ Van Gerwen told Live Darts.

“Although she has much to learn, she is sure to be a great player if she continues to listen to me.



Fallon Sherrock was well placed to stun three-time PDC World Champion Michael van Gerwen
With Sherrock saying of her rise: “The next step to it all would be – oh, it’s not just a woman beating a man.

“It’s two great players playing against each other and the winner, yes it might happen to be a woman but it’s not seen as ‘a woman’, it’s seen as a really good player.

It would be nice to reach that level, where it’s no surprise anymore.



: Michael Van Gerwen makes his way towards the board during Day Three of the PDC Players Darts Championship at Butlins Resort on November 24, 2019 in Minehead, England.
Michael van Gerwen got back to his usual winning ways

“There are many other women. You’ve got Lorraine [Winstanley], Ana (Anastasia Dobromyslova), Beau Greaves, all of them people. Even Mikuru [Suzuki].

“We can all beat the men. The more we do this, the more it becomes second nature.

“And hopefully we get to a point where it’s not massive news anymore, it’s just ‘yeah, they’ve beaten a man’. That’s the normality.”

