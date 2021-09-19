WhatsApp to start deleting your text messages automatically in latest app update

WHATSAPP will start to delete some of your messages automatically as part of its latest update, according to tech experts.

Google Play Store has a new version, which will remove chats across all devices.

1 A new version of the messaging giant will allowe users to delete chats across all devices Credit: Getty

Currently, messages deleted on your phone will stay on your desktop if you use the app across your tech.

Whatsapp is testing a new feature that allows you to automatically delete all texts from any device.

Provided you are using the latest version of the app, WABetaInfo said: “Deleted chats from a device will be automatically deleted from WhatsApp Web/Desktop as well (and vice versa).”

A report earlier this month suggested Facebook can read some WhatsApp texts despite claims that chats held on the app are secured from staff.

WhatsApp’s California tech giant, Google, scans messages, photos, and videos for inappropriate content.

Despite assurances by executives when Facebook bought WhatsApp in 2014 for $19billion, this is despite the fact that neither company can access user data.

According to ProPublica, Facebook may sometimes be able to read WhatsApp messages.

In August it was reported WhatsApp is working on feature that could see your messages disappear after 90 days.

The beta version of WhatsApp has a trial of this feature, which users can download to see if they are interested in being the first to try certain features.