Facing Issues On Your iPhone Or Android Where You Don’t Receive Texts? Here’s The Solution

IF you’re having trouble receiving texts on your iPhone or Android mobile, don’t panic. There are a number of ways to troubleshoot and fix the problem, regardless of your operating system – here’s how to get your inbox back in shape.

Why am I not receiving text messages on my iPhone?

If you’re not receiving texts on Apple’s default Messages app, there are a number of problems that may be the response.

It could be that you don’t have enough signal, or that your mobile carrier is experiencing issues.

Whatever the cause of the problem, there are a number of easy fixes you can try.

Your first step should be to restart your iPhone by pressing and holding either the volume button and the side button until the power off slider appears. Drag the slider, then wait 30 seconds for your device to turn off.

If that doesn’t get the ball rolling, check your network connection to make sure that you have connectivity.

In order to receive a text message, it’s best to have several bars of connectivity.

If you’re still coming up with trumps, Messages can also receive texts from other iPhones over the web, so try connecting to a nearby WiFi router.

If all of that fails, it’s time to ensure that your iPhone is configured to receive texts:

Open the Settings app.

Tap “Messages” then “Send & Receive.”

In the “You can receive iMessages to and from” section, your phone number should have a checkmark beside it.

If not, check it now and then check to see if you can receive messages

Why am I not receiving text messages on Android?

On Android, text messages can stop hitting your inbox for many of the reasons listed above.

Fortunately, a troubleshooting page on Google’s website provides a handy list of ways to resolve the issue.

Apparently, the fixes also apply if your phone is struggling to send messages.