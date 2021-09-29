Britney Spear’s New Documentary Has Been Released On Netflix | Adnan Galib

The brand new Britney Spears documentary Britney vs Spears has just dropped on Netflix.

In the docufilm, filmmaker Erin Lee Carr and journalist Jenny Eliscu take viewers on a journey through Britney’s conservatorship battle.

For the past 13 years, Britney has been fighting her father Jamie Spears in court. He was legally appointed to her finances after her 2008 financial collapse.

Britney vs Spears contains interviews from some significant people in her life, like her ex-boyfriend Adnan Ghalib.

Who is he exactly? When did Britney and he first date? Let’s explore their relationship.

Who is Adnan Ghalib?

Adnan Ghalib, a British photographer aged 49, is the subject of this trailer.

Adnan Ghalib was born in Afghanistan and he escaped to the UK in his youth. He then moved to the United States.

He owned a strip bar in Los Angeles and worked as a paparazzi photographer.

Adnan and Britney’s relationship explored

Adnan and Britney met when he was the paparazzi photographer selected to regularly photograph her.

Then, he helped her fill up her car at a gas station, and they began dating shortly after Britney’s split from Kevin Federline.

They dated for only about a year, but it was apparent that they were inseparable for a brief time.

There’s no bad blood

The exact reason for their split is unclear, but there’s certainly no bad blood between them.

In an interview with Central Recorder in 2018, he revealed that he is still in contact with Britney.

“I always picture her as that beautiful, vulnerable little girl who just wanted to be a great mum,” He said.

He also helped Britney to reconnect with her father Jamie. Adnan is now a security consultant in California and lives a very private life.