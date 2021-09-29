Here’s What Critics Are Saying About No Time To Die On Twitter

By Amy Comfi
Naturally, the critical responses to “No Time to Die” are a mixed bag, but the thumbs up certainly outnumber the thumbs down.

“Classic Bond, classic villain, classic gadgets & a story that seems to question how much we still need James Bond to save the day,” wrote @ErikDavis, in a glowing review. @mcastimovies was in the same boat, applauding the film for its twists and adding, “Really enjoyed all the action and callbacks Cary Joji Fukunaga fit in. A fitting finale.” Seemingly agreeing, @JRParham notes that it will “make diehards happy” and that it “gives Craig’s tenure a well-earned sendoff.”

Here's What Critics Are Saying About No Time To Die On TwitterAt the same time, some “No Time to Die” reactions didn’t quite fit into the positive or negative camp. For example, @PhilNobileJr stated, “I think I need to sleep on it,” and @mikeryan referred to it as “nonsense” and the plot as “Roger Moore-level absurd,” though not necessarily in a negative way. Additionally, @ScottMendelson put it up against Craig’s previous Bond-centric flicks, claiming that it works as a continuation of most of them but “Stumbles When It Becomes A Sequel To ‘Spectre’.”

Of course, there were a few folks who weren’t sold on “No Time to Die” at all and weren’t afraid to voice their disinterest. “The Craig era ends with a whimper,” tweeted @cevangelista413, critiquing the movie for its lengthy 163-minute runtime and the letdown that was Rami Malek’s villain character, Safin. @Brian_Tallerico found it equally disappointing, saying, “It’s almost impressive to make a three-hour end of an era movie that still feels like it has no real stakes.”

At the end of the day, everyone watches and appreciates movies differently. To really get a sense of whether or not “No Time to Die” is the swan song Daniel Craig deserves, we’ll all just have to head to our local theater on October 8 and decide for ourselves.

