Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp Back Up After Hours-Long Outage

After a nearly six-hour outage, Facebook and its subsidiaries Instagram and WhatsApp came back up just before 3 p.m. PT.

The sites all went down just after 9 a.m. on Monday, due to what was later identified as a DNS — or domain name services — issue. However, as of this writing it’s still not known what caused that problem.

All three sites went down the morning after former Facebook product manager Frances Haugen came forward as the whistleblower who filed at least eight complaints to the Securities and Exchange Commission in September. The complaints contained tens of thousands of pages of internal company research that Haugen says are proof the social media giant has lied about the effectiveness of its public efforts to remove misinformation, hate and violent content from its platform.