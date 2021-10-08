Comedian Rosie Jones condemns ‘ableist abuse’ she received after appearing on Question Time

A comedian has spoken out about “ableist abuse” she received following her appearance on Question Time last night.

Rosie Jones, who has cerebral palsy, said she had been abused about her “appearance” after appearing on the show alongside education secretary Nadhim Zahawi, shadow foreign secretary Lisa Nandy, LBC’s Nick Ferrari and NFU president Minette Batters, to discuss the most pressing issues in current affairs.

Some viewers tweeted during the show that they couldn’t “understand” her speech and that her voice was “annoying”.

Jones said she wasn’t “surprised” by the abuse but that she would continue “speaking up”.

She said: “The sad thing is that I’m not surprised at the ableist abuse I’ve received tonight regarding my appearance on Question Time.

“It’s indicative of the country we live in right now. I will keep on speaking up, in my wonderful voice, for what I believe in.”

Meanwhile, responding to the abuse, people on social media flocked to support her and call out those who thought it was acceptable to comment on her voice:

Elsewhere in the show, shadow foreign secretary Lisa Nandy attacked the government for “not investing” in children and prioritising schemes like Eat Out to Help Out last year. The panellists also discussed the supply-chains crisis and the allegations made against Prince Andrew.