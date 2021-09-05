John Krasinski’s Emotional Scene is complicated to shoot at The Office

Season 7 Episode 22″Goodbye, Michael”() was Steve Carell’s farewell episode. “The Office.”Although he did make a guest appearance in the series finale, Season 7 marked the end of his character’s story. Michael bids farewell to the Dunder Mifflin Scranton branch workers in his own unique way. Each farewell is tailored to Michael’s relationship with the individual employee. We knew Jim would be an emotional one.

Jim and Michael enjoyed a great back-and-forth seven seasons in a row. Although Jim initially didn’t respect Michael’s managerial methods, he eventually learned to love his boss’s mistakes. The episode features Michael telling his employees that he still has one day in the office. But the actual day is his last. Jim realizes this halfway through the episode, and he goes to his boss’s office for a conversation. After a touching goodbye, Jim tells Michael that Michael is his best boss. Both men are visibly teary throughout the scene.

Krasinski told Rolling Stone It was extremely difficult to film that scene with Carell in 2013. “As soon as they called ‘action,’ nothing came out but moaning. Two men had a complete emotional breakdown on camera. For the first four takes, I don’t think anything was usable,” He told the outlet. Krasinski said that people were also “crying all over the place”He tried to explain to his coworkers that it was not a big deal as they would be seeing Carell again. Krasinski could not resist the urge to cry, even though he tried his best to avoid it. It turned out to be much more than he expected.