F.D.A. Clears Monoclonal Antibody Drug From Eli Lilly

With Covid treatments still in short supply in the United States, the Food and Drug Administration on Friday gave emergency authorization to a new monoclonal antibody drug that has been found in the laboratory to be potent against the Omicron variant of the coronavirus.

The Biden administration said it would make the therapy immediately available to states free of charge.

The authorization of the treatment, bebtelovimab, means that the United States now has four drugs available for high-risk Covid patients early in the course of their illness that have been found to neutralize the Omicron variant. While there is a greater menu of Covid pills and treatments now than at any other point in the pandemic, the drugs have been so scarce that doctors have been forced to make painful rationing decisions during the Omicron surge.

The drug that the F.D.A. authorized on Friday is manufactured by Eli Lilly, which said on Thursday that it had signed a contract with the Department of Health and Human Services to provide the government with up to 600,000 courses of the treatment for at least $720 million. The company said it had already manufactured hundreds of thousands of doses and was ready to begin shipments within 24 hours.