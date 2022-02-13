Walt Disney World Is Making Progress On That Brand New Tron Coaster, Giving People Mover Riders A Great View

Renovations at Disney World are nothing new. There are almost alway upgrades being done to an existing attraction, or construction occurring on a new ride. And these days, fans have even more reason to get excited for the park’s long-awaited Tron roller coaster – because if you take a ride on PeopleMover, there’s a chance you’ll get to see it coming together with your own eyes.

Magic Kingdom’s Tron Lightcycle Power Run roller coaster is one of the most anticipated upcoming Disney World attractions , and its debut has been years in the making. It has seen some unfortunate but, not unexpected, delays in construction due to the pandemic . It looks like the wait may finally be drawing to a close, though, because guests like Twitter user BelloKevy , who are traveling around the park, are now able to get a clear look at the coaster. And it’s looking really cool:

And there you have it the new TRON Lightcycle Coaster!! It’s coming together!! I’m so excited!! #DisneyWorld pic.twitter.com/m3zYKmt7RmFebruary 4, 2022 See more

The future site of the coaster has always been visible from PeopleMover in Tomorrowland. But that ride was closed for refurbishment for several months, even after Disney World reopened in 2020. Even after it was back up and running and guests could glimpse the construction site, there was still a scaffolding blocking much of the progress from view.

Now, that the scaffolding is gone and a canopy has gone up, WDW News Daily has been able to share some up-close photos of how the ride is shaping up. That is in addition to other fans who have shared some of the first glimpses of the ride through videos and pictures on Twitter.

In 2018, there were rumors that some Disney World rides would be temporarily shut down to make construction on the new attraction possible. It was originally planned to open in 2021 as a part of Disney World’s 50th anniversary celebration. Early last year, construction on the attraction seemed to cease, which left some fans wondering how long the delay would stretch on. While there’s no official news on when the ride will open, this progress is definitely promising.

If you’re an amusement park enthusiast, the significant progress on the Lightcycle Power Run should be exciting. It looks like it could end up being one of the more thrilling rides at the theme park – its futuristic design fits right in with the aesthetic of the sci-fi film and subsequent Tron productions that inspired it.

The new ride appears to also be based on the existing Tron coaster at at Shanghai Disneyland. That attraction puts guests on light-up motorcycles and sends them hurtling through a light tunnel that bears a striking resemblance to the iconic computer grid from the film series. All things considered, by the time the ride is complete, it may end up being one of the can’t-miss attractions at Magic Kingdom.