Explaining the Claim About the Biden Administration and ‘Crack Pipes’

WASHINGTON — Republican lawmakers and conservative news outlets have accused the Biden administration of planning to give out pipes for smoking crack cocaine.

Their claims this week refer to a provision in an overdose prevention program announced in December. The program provides funding for “safe smoking kits,” but it makes no specific mention of glass pipes. In response to the outcry, Biden administration officials denied offering funding for such pipes.

Here’s a look at the facts.

What exactly is being funded?

The program, funded by the $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief package enacted last winter, will provide about $30 million in grants for harm reduction programs, which aim to reduce the personal and public health effects of drug use. There is no specific mention of crack pipes in the grant application materials.

Under the guidelines, grant recipients are required to create harm reduction action plans, distribute overdose medication, help curb the spread of infectious diseases and “purchase equipment and supplies to enhance harm reduction efforts.”