Exclusive: Monica’s Lawsuit Against Heather on RHOSLC Revealed – The Shocking Truth Uncovered!

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City Season 4 Scandal: Monica Garcia v. Heather Gay

When The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City premiered, it brought all the drama, wealth, and sordid pasts the franchise is known for. Season 4’s scandal between newbie Monica Garcia and Heather Gay has proven them right.

Why did Monica sue Heather on ‘RHOSLC’?

According to Central Recorder, Heather’s company, Beauty Lab + Laser, filed a lawsuit against Monica in August 2023 due to unpaid medical bills. Documents indicated that Monica was to make monthly payments after paying $449 initially for her cosmetic procedures. Instead of settling her debts, Monica counter-sued Beauty Lab + Laser, claiming to have received defective injections. The legal issues between the two women made a reference to her “botched” procedures on Instagram.

Are Heather and Monica friends now?

Heather claimed she would never film with Monica again. However, she later shared with Entertainment Tonight in December of 2023 that they are not friends and she doesn’t see them becoming friends again without accountability and honesty. Stranger things have definitely happened in this franchise. Watch The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City on Tuesdays at 8 p.m. EST on Bravo.