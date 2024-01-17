Daddy Drama and Roomie Reveal: The Official Dinner Guest Excites in DOOL Spoilers!

Days Of Our Lives Spoilers – Sarah Horton Officially Moves In

Days of Our Lives spoilers for Wednesday, January 17th reveal that Sarah Horton (Linsey Godfrey) will officially move into Xander Cook’s (Paul Telfer) apartment. Looks like they’ll be one happy family, with Baby Victoria in tow. However, should fans expect some growing pains between Xarah as they navigate living in the same quarters together, again? Viewers will have to tune in to find out.

DOOL Spoilers – An Unexpected Dinner Guest Pops Over At The Johnsons

Across town, Days spoilers for Wednesday, January 17th note that Steve Johnson (Stephen Nichols) and Kayla Johnson (Mary Beth Evans) will have Tripp Johnson (Lucas Adams), Wendy Shin (Victoria Grace), and Stephanie Johnson (Abigail Klein) over for a nice family dinner. What could go wrong? Added teasers hint that Everett Lynch (Berris Blake) will somehow weasel his way into an invite and break bread with the Johnson clan. But, what happens next?

Days Of Our Lives Spoilers – Steve Johnson Causes Some Drama

Speaking of Steve, DOOL spoilers for Wednesday’s show hint that Steve will cause a little drama during dinner time when he questions Everett’s intention with Stephanie. In fact, he’ll outright ask Everett if he and Stephanie are dating again. For fans that recall, Mr. Johnson blew Stephanie’s last relationship out of the water some months ago when, during a family gathering, he questioned Chad DiMera (Billy Flynn) about marrying his daughter. Chad wasn’t ready for the big step, which caused issues in their romance, and they eventually broke up. Could lightning strike twice? Then again, maybe Steve gets an uneasy feeling about Everett, which could also cause problems between the two, as they seem to be slowly heading toward a romantic reunion.

Are you excited about Wednesday’s show? Join the discussion below. Tune into the popular Peacock soap daily to see what happens next and visit SOS regularly for the best Days of Our Lives spoilers, news, and updates.