Ex-Man Utd Women’s boss Casey Stoney apologises for ‘offending’ Man City fans

Former Manchester United Women’s manager Casey Stoney has come under-fire after claiming Man City have struggled to score goals this season.

After backlash, the former Red Devils boss was forced to clarify her tweets.

Stoney was working for Sky Sports as a pundit on United’s third round Carabao Cup match against West Ham. They lost 1-0.

After the game, the draw was made for the next stage of competition. The Hammers were pitted against Manchester’s blue side.

Stoney, United Women manager for three seasons commented on City’s lackluster cutting edge. This is despite the fact that they have scored more than 20 goals this season.









On David Moyes’ side, she said: “They’re organised, they reshuffled when they needed to, they got their lines up when they needed to.

“And they went on the counter in the last 10 minutes which I thought was really impressive that they still had the energy to do that, especially certain players.

“But City have a struggled a little bit to score goals this season so depending on what team West Ham pick they’ve got players to come back in, really big players that can go into that team and hurt the City defence.”

Which player do you think will win Carabao Cup? We’d love to hear from you in the comments.









Fans took to social media to question the comments with one tweeting: “Did she really just say that, 23 goals in the last six games.”

“At least do your homework before you lie on live television wow!,” another said. “Scored five+ in each of our four games this season. We’ve only played seven yet “City” are struggling to score goals. As a matter of fact no Premier League team has scored more than us this season wow!”

Stoney responded with a tweet of her own which read: “I apologise if I got my terminology wrong this evening and upset a certain set of fans.













Want to be on the ball with all of the latest football news? Get the Central Recorder’s football email newsletter now! Get the latest transfer news and agenda-setting stories in your email inbox. How do I sign up? It takes only seconds. Simply enter your email address and hit the “subscribe” button. It’s that easy. Each morning you will receive an email containing all the most important news stories. Click this link to learn more about our email newsletter.

“What I meant to say was by City standards they have struggled to score at certain times this season. We don’t live in a perfect world and I have never tried to be perfect. Onwards & upwards.”

She also mentioned City’s recent draw with Southampton and their one-nil defeats in the Community Shield to Tottenham and Leicester.

City has scored five goals against Arsenal and Norwich, one against Leicester and six against Wycombe and RB Leipzig.