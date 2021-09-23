Ex-Barcelona star suffers bone-exposing cut after wearing cardboard instead of shinpads

By Brandon Pitt
Ex-Barcelona star Aleix Vidal looks to have paid the price to wearing cardboard instead of shinpads during Espanyol’s La Liga draw against Real Betis on Sunday – having been left with a bone-exposing cut.

The 32 year-old can play in either a right or left-winger and even scored the opening goal of a 2-2 draw.

Vidal was forced to quit after 81 minutes, after realizing that his bone had been exposed under his socks. The close-up showed paper showing where others would wear rubber or plastic.

The one-time Spain international was referred to as having suffered a minor injury to his tibia by Spanish media. Vidal did not participate in Wednesday’s match against Alaves.



Vidal is said to have received 15 stitches by the previous report from Diari de Tarragona, despite him wanting to continue playing after the injury was discovered.

In recent seasons, there has been an increase in players who have worn almost no shinpads. Dominic Calvert-Lewin joked that his own shinpads were like custard creams.

Jack Grealish, another player who prefers a smaller design, also wears his socks very low during fixtures for Aston Villa and England.

In an interview with GQ he said: “People have suggested a lot of different reasons as to why I wear them like that.

“It began during one season when I was 15 or 16 and the socks in training kept shrinking. I had to wear them under my calves that season and they worked out really well.

“So I ended up keeping them like that and to this day I’ve still got them. My shin pads are kids size, seven to eight, so that’s why they’re so small.”



According to the IFAB Laws of the Game 2021-22, shinguards must “provide reasonable protection” and be covered by the socks, while also being made of a “suitable material”.

This would exclude actual custard creams. However, stars seem to be willing to bend the rules in order to have more freedom than protection for their shins.

We could see bigger designs in future match weeks if Vidal’s injuries, stitches, and time on the sidelines is any indication.

