Patrick Dempsey Was Reportedly "Miserable" on Grey's Anatomy
By Brandon Pitt
“I look at now what Katherine Heigl went through and I have to wonder, would she have been treated the same way if all this happened now?” Rice admitted. “Ultimately, I don’t think so. I think the attention she got was very sexist because she was a very powerful, outspoken, successful woman. She was asking for what she wanted.” 

So, how did Rice know where to start for How to Save a Life?

“I just focused on what was important to me as a reporter who covered the show and who was also a fan,” She explained. “I focused on the moments that brought the most heat over the years and had us all talking. I was hoping by revisiting those moments, we could find out more of them.” 

You can watch the entire interview to see more about the drama in BTS.

How to Save a Life: The Inside Story of Grey’s Anatomy is available wherever books are sold. 

