Queen of Guns Model dubbed wants more Women should Own a gun to stop Violence!

An influencer, gun enthusiast, and rape survivor said “more women should own a gun” and that it could save lives.

Orin Julie, a model, and fitness instructor, first shot a gun when she was 18 years old. She then served a time in the Israel Defence Forces.

She now has 621k Instagram users.

Tragically, she has been raped twice. These experiences taught her that guns could be a vital tool for women’s safety.

Orin said: “I’ve been a rape victim twice in my life, the first time was at the age of eight.

“I was sexually abused by an older man.

“It affected me so much that I lost all my confidence and became scared of everything.

“I turned into a really quiet child with few friends and I was always suspicious of adults — I had no trust in them.

“I remember praying to God every night to send me someone strong to save me and no one came. So I became that someone.”

The formidable fitness influencer said guns are a key source of her confidence – and should be for every woman.

Orin explained: “The first time I shot a gun was life-changing for me. I felt like I had become the ‘strong someone’ I needed as a child.

“I think more people and especially women must know how to defend themselves.”

The UK has some of the strictest gun laws in the world.

Similar rules apply to Israel, where license applicants must pass stringent screenings.

Yet Orin thinks every woman should have the right to a gun.

She said that she believes more women should be able to carry guns and train because of the increase in violence against women.

“Not only would it enrich lives, but it would also save them. The world outside is not always nice, and it’s not always about education.”

The ‘Queen of Guns’ herself owns three firearms, two of which are used in competitions.

Day to day, she carries a Glock 19 Gen 5 – but she says that she’s looking to upgrade to a Glock 43.

Orin said: “I started training groups and got a pistol on a private license and I also bought another gun for my competitions.

“The most fun to shoot is a full-auto machine gun – it’s pretty exciting.”