Everything coming and going the week of June 26th

The excruciating wait for Stranger Things 4: Volume 2 ends this week. The final two episodes of the season are clearly the most anticipated of the Netflix releases for the week of June 26th, but they aren’t the only new arrivals. We’re also getting a new comedy special from Cristela Alonzo, BEAUTY, and the second season of The Upshaws.

Streaming June 26th

Best of the Fest — NETFLIX COMEDY Best of the Festival, highlights from throughout the 11-day Netflix Is A Joke: The Festival.



Streaming June 27th

Cafe Minamdang 🇰🇷 – NETFLIX SERIES A new series about a suspicious café — and its equally suspicious patrons.

Chip and Potato: Chip’s Holiday 🇨🇦 – NETFLIX FAMILY Falling coconuts are putting a damper on Chip and Potato’s pugtastic vacation! With the help of a friendly tamarin and a new friend, they hatch a plan to get a puggy good sleep.



Streaming June 28th

Blasted 🇳🇴 – NETFLIX FILM Blasted follows childhood friends Sebastian (Axel Bøyum) and Mikkel (Fredrik Skogsrud), who are reunited for Sebastian’s bachelor party. While Mikkel never matured past being a teenage laser tag-prodigy, Sebastian has grown into a career-obsessed workaholic, who’s using the party to schmooze a potential client. But when the bachelor party stumbles head-first into an alien invasion, it’s up to Mikkel and Sebastian to reunite as the kick-ass lasertag duo they once were and fight back.

Cristela Alonzo: Middle Classy — NETFLIX COMEDY With more money and a smile big enough to show off her hard earned new teeth, Cristela is living the American Dream. She hilariously shares the joys of aging in her forties, her first ever experience with a gyno, and the importance of family.



Streaming June 29th

BEAUTY — NETFLIX FILM A young singer on the brink of a promising career finds herself torn between a domineering family, industry pressures and her love for her girlfriend.

Extraordinary Attorney Woo 🇰🇷 – NETFLIX SERIES A brilliant young attorney with Asperger’s syndrome struggles with social interactions.

Pirate Gold of Adak Island — NETFLIX SERIES An elite team of experienced treasure hunters come to a remote island in the Alaskan wilderness in search of buried pirate gold worth millions.

The Upshaws: Season 2 Part 1 — NETFLIX SERIES Bennie Upshaw (Mike Epps), the head of a Black working class family in Indianapolis, is a charming, well-intentioned mechanic and lifelong mess just trying his best to step up and care for his family — wife Regina (Kim Fields), their two young daughters (Khali Spraggins, Journey Christine) and firstborn son (Jermelle Simon), the teenage son (Diamond Lyons) he fathered with another woman (Gabrielle Dennis) — and tolerate his sardonic sister-in-law (Wanda Sykes), all without a blueprint for success. But the Upshaws are determined to make it work, and make it to the next level, together. In season 2 part 1, the Upshaws continue to ride life’s ups and downs, including new loves, old flames, big dreams, life changes and the love and drama that comes with family.



Streaming June 30th

BASTARD‼ -Heavy Metal, Dark Fantasy- 🇯🇵 – NETFLIX ANIME Dark Schneider, a powerful wizard sealed in the body of a boy, embarks on a quest to conquer the world, accompanied by new friends and old enemies.

Mandela: Long Walk to Freedom

Sharkdog: Season 2 — NETFLIX FAMILY Sharkdog and his human pals return for a new season filled with adventures.



Streaming July 1st

A Call to Spy

Big Daddy

Blue Jasmine

Boogie Nights

Catch Me If You Can

Deliverance

Falls Around Her

Final Score

GoodFellas

I Am Legend

Insidious

LOL

Mean Girls

Miss Congeniality 2: Armed and Fabulous

Natural Born Killers

Old School

Police Academy

Semi-Pro

Seven

Snatch

Stranger Things 4: Volume 2 — NETFLIX SERIES Divided by distance but ever determined, our scattered friends face a frightening future. But it’s only the beginning. The beginning of the end.

The Dark Knight Rises

The Dirty Dozen

The Pursuit of Happyness

The Talented Mr. Ripley

The Terminal

Vampires

Wyatt Earp

Zero Dark Thirty

Netflix Departures | Week of June 26th

Leaving June 29th

Criminal Minds: Seasons 1-10

Leaving June 30th

Corpse Bride

Desperado

Eagle Eye

Escaping the NXIVM Cult: A Mother’s Fight to Save Her Daughter

The Exorcist

Forgetting Sarah Marshall

Godzilla

Happy Gilmore

Her

How to Train Your Dragon

Into the Wild

Joan Rivers: Don’t Start with Me

Just Go With It

Looper

Memoirs of a Geisha

Midnight in Paris

My Fair Lady

The Originals: Seasons 1-4

Shrek Forever After

Stand by Me

Leaving July 1st

The Social Network

Star Trek: Deep Space Nine: Seasons 1-7

We Have Always Lived in the Castle

