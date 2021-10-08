Erik Scott Smith Departs ‘Heidi and Frank Show’

Erik Scott Smith announced Thursday he’s leaving KLOS FM’s “The Heidi and Frank Show,” a popular Los Angeles morning radio program.

He served as executive producer and on-air talent during his time with the Meruelo Media station, which began in 2012. From 2012 to 2019, per his LinkedIn, he also co-hosted Dish Nation on Fox and earlier this summer, he created a streetwear line to benefit inner-city kids.

Representatives for KLOS FM and Meruelo Media did not immediately return a request for comment. Smith, an actor who appeared in “A Walk to Remember,” “Dawson’s Creek” and “Squatters,” among others, did not publicize his departure on his social media accounts.

Fans of the show weighed in, however.

“Aww man Erik is leaving Heidi and Frank show I liked him on the show,” tweeted one.

“Super bummed bro. But nothing but the best for you and your family dog. God bless and keep being an awesome human,” wrote another.

Numerous listeners lamented that the show won’t be the same without Smith.

Heidi Hamilton and Frank Kramer host the show, which airs from 5:30 a.m. to 10 a.m. PT.