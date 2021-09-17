Eric Vanderway From Young And The Restless Is Ashland Locke? Potential Spoilers

Young And The Restless spoilers speculate that Ashland Locke’s (Richard Burgi) true identity will be a huge shocker. Y&R viewers know that Ashland vehemently refused to reveal his real name to the Newmans.

Are they hiding Ashland’s connection to a prominent Genoa City clan? Y&R storyline dictates Ashland may very well be Eric Vanderway. Y&R spoilers recall Eric is the son that Dina Mergeron (Marla Adams) gave up for adoption. Ashland is the right age to be Dina’s son.

When Theo Vanderway (Tyler Johnson) arrived in Genoa City he was discovered to be Dina’s grandson. Eric Vanderway was born to Dina Mergeron (Robert Colbert), and Stuart Brooks. Theo declared that Eric his father had died. Eric might still be around, as Theo wasn’t known for being honest.

Young And The Restless fall 2021 spoilers predict that Billy Abbott (Jason Thompson) will continue to dig into Ashland Locke’s past. Will he discover that Eric Vanderway was once the media mogul?

Y&R viewers will recall Theo’s disappointment in inheriting a pen that Dina Mergeron left him in her will reading. The pen was very special because it was Eric’s father Stuart Brooks’pen. The meaning of the pen was forgotten when Theo left town.

Eric Vanderway may have eventually gotten the pen. Eric Vanderway’s method of obtaining the pen is irrelevant. However, it is possible that the pen was obtained by his son Theo. What happens if Ashland uses the pen in front of Jack Abbott (Peter Bergman). He would certainly question Ashland about the reason he owns Theo’s pen.

Ashland might slip and say that the pen belonged to his father. Then the Locke Ness Monster’s past would begin to unravel. This is especially true if Billy Abbott happens to be there at that moment. Billy would be quick to jump on the revelation and not stop until the truth was revealed.

The Abbotts seem to be a target of Theo and Ashland. Ashland may have fostered family resentment in his son Theo. Ashland went after Abbott’s business. Similarly, Theo tried to wreck Kyle Abbott’s (Michael Mealor) life. This is an extremely strong coincidence. They could have conspired with the Abbotts to bring down their government. The extravagant lifestyle enjoyed by Theo and Ashland was not for them.

That may have been Ashland’s motivation in becoming a successful business tycoon. Ashland would prefer his past to be kept secret. He displayed a little of his brutal side when he advised Billy to stop investigating. There is more to his story. Is he hiding the fact that he is Eric Vanderway on Y&R?

The name Leslie Brooks ( Janice Lynde ) has been popping up on CBS’s soap. Eric and she share the same father Stuart Brooks (Robert Colbert). Young And The Restless October sweeps spoilers reveal that Leslie Brooks will return to the CBS soap for multiple episodes. She is a world-renowned pianist on the soap so she may be there to perform at Victoria Newman’s (Amelia Heinle) wedding to Ashland.

She might also be there for a dramatic soapy purpose. She could be the one to identify Dina’s pen she left Eric in her will. Stuart Brooks, her dad, was the original owner of the pen. Leslie’s presence in Genoa City may be the key to unlocking Ashland’s identity.

It is impossible to keep the truth about Ashland’s secret any longer. It would be an exciting twist if he turned out to be Eric Vanderway on Y&R.