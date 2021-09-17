Mayors Of Eureka & Missouri Are Celebrating ‘The Bachelor’ Star Clayton Echard

ABC has not officially announced the name of the next Bachelor. This week, Eureka Missouri celebrates. They’ve gone all out to welcome and honor The Bachelor Clayton Echard. The word spread that filming was underway in Eureka for his intro video.

Bachelor Nation was in a frenzy, trying to find out more about this man they had never met. He will be introduced to the world during Michelle Young’s season of The Bachelorette. ABC will likely make that announcement soon, however, as filming is expected to start in a few weeks.

Once word got out filming was taking place, more details began to fall into place. Reality Steve also was able to confirm that Clayton is the new lead for the 2022 season. He shared a tweet with a Eureka-posted photo. The banner was hung over the street. It read, “Go find love, Clayton.”

The mayor of Eureka sent out a tweet letting locals know what was going on. He said, “Eureka native Clayton Echard, the next “Bachelor”, and a film crew from the show will be on location in downtown Eureka today around 3:00. Eureka folks are welcome to come down to wish him good luck on the show and watch the shoot.”

There was a video captured and shared by Reality Steve of the 3:00 gathering in Eureka.

Mike Fleiss teased that they had hit the jackpot with their lead. He also finally announced that Clayton is from Michelle Young’s season. Plus, after the world was figuring out The Bachelor’s identity Fleiss sent out another tweet. He said, “Another Major Announcement!!! His first name starts with the letter “C.” #TheBachelor.”

Who is Clayton Echard?

The 28-year-old Eureka, Missouri resident is now a full-line sales representative for Stryker Orthopaedics. He was a former freestyle rapper who also played football. He was a Columbia University student. After college, he was a part of the Seattle Seahawks for a few more months. Although he made it to the second round of cuts, he did not make the final roster.

Clayton is also a huge-time family man, as you can see from the many photos he has posted on social media. Producers must find something extraordinary about Clayton to pick a man Bachelor Nation has not met.