Lisa Rinn Opens About How She Struggled To Support Her Daughter Amelia’s Relationship

Lisa Rinna admitted that she “tried really hard” to support her daughter Amelia Hamlin’s relationship with Scott Disick. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star made another appearance on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen.

This time, she answered tough questions about her daughter’s controversial relationship and her friendship with Erika Jayne. She was not funny or witty as she had done in her previous interview.

Rinna was thoughtful and somber with every answer she gave. The reality star revealed a different side to herself and shared her imperfections. As TV Shows Ace previously reported, Amelia and Scott ended their relationship after he was exposed for concerning himself with his ex-girlfriend Kourtney Kardashian.

During the honest interview, Lisa Rinna shared her thoughts with host Andy Cohen on her daughter’s relationship and subsequent split. On the latest episode of WWHL on Wednesday, September 15, the reality star was asked to seek atonement for past regrets. Rinna shared the “worst thing you said about Scott Disick behind his back?” She took a deep breath before she answered.

“You know, I’ve actually been quite nice about Scott Disick,” Rinna said. “And I would never say that out loud, anything. I might have thought things that weren’t very good. Can I atone for my thoughts? I wasn’t mean. Listen, I tried really hard. I was really patient, and I tried really hard. We’ll leave it at that.”

When Rinna and her husband Harry Hamlin first learned of Amelia’s romance, they weren’t happy. In a previous episode of RHOBH, Amelia and Delilah visited their mom to try on some of her vintage evening gowns. In her interview, she spoke out about their relationship. While she was happy for Delilah, Rinna couldn’t feel the same about Amelia.

She wished that her youngest would’ve dated Harry Styles instead. In fact, Rinna hasn’t been coy about it. She shared an Instagram photo of the musician. Kyle Richards joked that they’re “manifesting” to make it happen.

Surprisingly, Lisa Rinna didn’t mind Scott Disick. Back in May, she revealed during her virtual appearance on WWHL, she shared that she met him and that he’s better-looking in person. Rinna also shared that he’s “very similar to what you thought when you met him.”