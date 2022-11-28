Eric Fleishman, 53, is dead: A celebrity trainer who was trained with Patrick Schwarzenegger & Def LEPARD dies unexpectedly at home

Eric Fleishman (respected celebrity fitness trainer) has passed away at the age 53. Fleishman worked alongside Patrick Schwarzenegger as well as Def Leppard.

Fleishman was known as Eric The Trainer and died in Glendale. CaliforniaThanksgiving Morning.

An Instagram tribute to the fitness guru did not give a cause for death but stated the untimely passing of the 53 year-old.

“We are heartbroken to share that Eric Phillip Fleishman passed away unexpectedly on the morning of November 24, 2022,” Read the entire post

“His wife Alysia, son, parents, and close friends/family are deeply saddened by this event. Eric touched many lives for the better. He was a beacon of light, hope, and love.”

