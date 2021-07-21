Epstein’s Shadow: Ghislaine Maxwell Season 2 Release Date

Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell- the U.S.-based financier and former girlfriend British Socialite were the headlines after being accused of a sex trafficking racket plotted by the two. When the confident and connected Ghislaine Maxwell met the financier and sex offender Jeffrey Epstein things took a big turn as investigations unfolded.

“Epstein’s Shadow: Ghislaine Maxwell” speaks the story from the side of Ghislaine Maxwell and just as the title suggests, Maxwell’s story of becoming Epstein’s Shadow is revealed in this Peacock Original documentary. But has the story ended with the first season? Will there be a Season 2? Read on to find out.

Epstein’s Shadow: Ghislaine Maxwell, Documentary Plotline

Consisting of three episodes of hour-long duration, the connections of Ghislaine Maxwell with Jeffrey Epstein is inspected in the documentary series and reveals how it lead to her arrest in the sex racket case. Apparently, Maxwell was accused to be serving as Epstein’s partner in alluring young women to his fully surveilled mansions in different locations.

Epstein had international schemes of sex trafficking and Maxwell was charged with enticement of minors, sex trafficking of children and perjury. The Peacock Original documentary series inspects her personality and the mysteries of her life.

The documentary directed by Barbara Shearer was released following a previous documentary Jeffrey Epstein: Filthy Rich on Netflix that was released last year shortly after Epstein’s death. Now it is only Ghislaine Maxwell who can shine a light on the truth about the allegations as she awaits trial.

Epstein’s Shadow: Ghislaine Maxwell Release Date and Streaming Platform

You can watch the documentary Epstein’s Shadow: Ghislaine Maxwell on Peacock Streaming Service in the US and on Sky Documentaries Channel in the UK. Epstein’s Shadow: Ghislaine Maxwell was released on June 24 2021 in the United States and four days later on June 28 in the United Kingdom on Sky Documentaries. Is there a Season 2 to be released for this documentary series?

Epstein’s Shadow: Ghislaine Maxwell Season 2 Release Date

Unfortunately, Epstein’s Shadow: Ghislaine Maxwell was released as a three-episode minor series due to which Epstein’s Shadow: Ghislaine Maxwell is not a recurring series. The documentary will not be having a Season 2 since everything has been already covered in the documentary. After the trial, if further developments appear, we don’t know, maybe another spin-off or separate documentary may arise and if it does, we’ll make sure you catch up on the release dates.