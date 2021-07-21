‘Clickbait’ Release Date | New Netflix Series 2021

Clickbait is an upcoming miniseries on Netflix. A teaser was released yesterday, also revealing the release date. Check the complete details inside.

Clickbait – Netflix’s Miniseries

Clickbait was announced in August 2019 & it was confirmed that the series will be releasing on Netflix as 8-episode series. This series is created by Tony Ayres and Christian White.

The teaser of Clickbait has been released on 20th July 2021. It reveals the dark side of social media, which fuels people’s fear & shows different personas. Looks like this limited thriller series is worth a watch. You can watch the teaser below.

Clickbait Release Date

The official teaser released by Netflix has confirmed the Clickbait release date. Clickbait will be arriving on Netflix on 25th August 2021.

This 8-episode series will be released on 25th August at 12:01 a.m. PT and 3:01 a.m. ET. Don’t miss watching it!

Clickbait Teaser & Plot

In this series, Nick Brewer a father, brother, and husband suddenly goes missing. While his family is in search of him, a video of Nick appears on the internet. In the video, beaten and bloody, Nick holds a sign which says: “I abuse women. At 5 million views, I die.”

Not knowing if it is a confession or threat, his family panics and runs to save him but soon realizes Nick has a side which they didn’t know existed. To find out more, you have to watch the series.

Many details are not revealed but we can expect a compelling thriller series.

Clickbait: Cast

Clickbait series will be featuring Adrian Grenier as Nick Brewer, the main character who mysteriously goes missing. Zoe Kazan, Betty Gabriel, Phoenix Raei, Elizabeth Alexander will be seen playing important roles in this upcoming series.

Abraham Lim, Jessie Collins, Ian Meadows, Steve Mouzakis, Daniel Henshall, Motell Foster, Jaylin Fletcher, and Cameron Engels will also be featuring in Clickbait.