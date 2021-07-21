‘Anugraheethan Antony’ Where to Watch Online for Free? Malayalam 2021 Movie

The much-awaited Malayam romance which was released in the theatres on April 1st, 2021, is finally streaming on Amazon Prime Video. The movie is a Malayam romance genre starring Sunny Wayne as an actor and the fame of 96 Gouri G Kishan as the actress.

The film after a successful performance on the big screens is now available on the streaming partner Amazon Prime Video from 19th July 2021 onwards. As far as outside India streaming for the movie is concerned, it was made available by 15th July 2021. While you can watch the movie on Streaming service Amazon Prime Video by seeking a subscription. But, if you want to watch it for free, don’t despair! We have got you covered. Read on to know the trick to watch it for free.

Anugraheethan Antony Star Cast

You can witness the following in the lead roles:

Sunny Wayne as Antony,

Gouri G Kishan as Sanjana Madhav,

Siddique as Varghese Maashu,

Suraj Venjaramoodu as Antappan, and

Indrans as Madhavan.

Anugraheethan Antony Storyline

The movie is based on the lazy son, Antony whose father is a teacher. Antony is lazy and a happy-go-lucky fellow. His father has no expectations from him. He even buys him 2 puppies as he thinks, they are more loyal than his own son.

Amidst is the entry of Sanjana in Antony’s life. Some uncertain events lead to drastic and unexpected changes in Antony’s life.

Anugraheethan Antony Watch Online Free

The movie is streaming on Amazon Prime Video. You can watch its subscription. It has its own benefits. For instance, you can watch unlimited movies in different languages, TV series, and even delivery benefits. But, still, if you want to watch it for free, you can do that as well.

Download the Amazon Prime Video App

Log in using your credentials

Start with the 30-day free trial membership

Stream your favorite movies and shows for free for the coming 30 days

Remember you may find piracy copies all over the internet but, kindly do not promote such illegal methods.

This was all for now. Stay tuned with us for such updates in the future too.