Epic Rock Legend Threatens to Send Audience Member Home in an Ambulance at World’s Slowest Car Crash Gig

Former Iron Maiden Singer Threatens Fans and Throws Wheelchair Cushion at Concert

Frustrated with Jet Lag, Heavy Metal Legend Paul Di’Anno Loses Control at Perth Concert

The heavy metal world was left shaking after former Iron Maiden singer, Paul Di’Anno, caused chaos at a recent concert in Perth, Australia. The rocker stunned fans by hurling abuse, threats, and even his wheelchair cushion from the stage, leaving audience members in disbelief.

Di’Anno Goes into a Rant

The gig took a dark turn when the rock icon began ranting and swearing at the crowd, blaming his poor performance on “jet lag, being tired, the weather, the sound, and his microphone”. His mood turned even darker when he began directing insults at specific concert-goers, telling one to “shut the f**k up” and that another should “call a cab or go home in an ambulance”.

A Concert Descends into Chaos

According to a review in Australian magazine Wall Of Sound, Di’Anno’s mood was akin to “the stages of grief”, shifting from promising to disastrous in just 30 minutes. The chaos reached its peak when he furiously threw his wheelchair cushion across the stage, leaving him looking utterly defeated.

Apology and Continuation of Tour

After Di’Anno was wheeled off stage, a band member apologized, citing his ill health as the reason for the shortened and turbulent performance. Despite this upsetting turn of events, the 65-year-old rocker will continue his tour in Sydney and St Kilda, Australia.

Life After Iron Maiden

Di’Anno’s tumultuous behavior contrasts with his groundbreaking contributions to the heavy metal genre. After being replaced in Iron Maiden by Bruce Dickinson, he led various bands like Killers and Battlezone, while also launching solo albums.

Revelations About Other Iron Maiden Members

This shocking incident comes months after Iron Maiden drummer Nicko McBrain revealed he had suffered a stroke, bringing both Di’Anno and the band members face-to-face with physical health challenges. Nicko’s career was jeopardized after becoming paralyzed on one side of his body, requiring intensive therapy before the band’s recent tour.

Paul Di’Anno Apologizes

Former Iron Maiden lead singer Paul Andrews, also known as Paul Di’Anno, has since apologized for his behavior at the concert.

