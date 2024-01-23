Ricky Hatton’s Embarrassing Skating Mishap: Watch as Dancing on Ice Star Falls in Front of Pub Crowd After Elimination

The Hilarious Aftermath of Ricky Hatton’s Dancing on Ice Exit: From Drunken Skating to a Humbling Tumble

Ricky Hatton: The Comedic Fallout of a Dancing on Ice Exit

Ricky Hatton, the former pro boxer, was sent packing from Dancing on Ice after a tense skate-off. But the real entertainment began after leaving the show. Hatton was caught in a drunken tumble with a pair of skates, providing comedic relief to fans amid his early exit.

A Spirited Night Takes a Hysterical Turn

After becoming the first celeb to be axed from the show, Hatton took a light-hearted approach and decided to drown his sorrows at a local Manchester pub. What started as a harmless joke soon turned into a hysterical mishap!

A Failed Joke, A Memorable Fall

Sporting roller skates at the bar, Hatton’s attempt at poking fun at his early elimination quickly went awry. His mocking antics led to an embarrassing fall, with the former boxer tripping over his own feet on the way to the restroom.

A Classic British Pub Gag Gone Wrong

The incident quickly gained attention when Hatton stumbled and took a tumble, much to the amusement of onlookers. As captured in a viral video, his misfortune hit a peak as he hilariously crashed near the toilet door, with his roller skates contributing to the slapstick comedy.

The Resilience Amid Disappointment

Despite the pitfalls, Hatton expressed disappointment at leaving the competition early, sharing, “I’m gutted to be going home. I’ve tried to be a winner all my life in everything I’ve done. It’s been a while since I saw the second round.” Nevertheless, he appreciated the experience, thanking his skating partner and the show’s coaches for their hard work.

An Unexpected Silver Lining

Despite his humorous escapades, fans noticed his remarkable improvement in ice skating, even though it didn’t secure him a spot in the next phase of the competition. The unexpected twist to Hatton’s brief journey on Dancing on Ice left many entertained and impressed.

The spectacle following Ricky Hatton’s exit from Dancing on Ice showcased a lighthearted side to his character while leaving a lasting impression on fans and viewers alike.