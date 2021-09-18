Emmerdale bullying storyline ‘ruined’ as Cathy makes up excuse for tormenting April

Emmerdale bullying storyline 'ruined' as Cathy makes up excuse for tormenting April
By Brandon Pitt
In
EntertainmentCelebrities

Cathy Hope finally confessed to bullying her niece April Windsor and was questioned by police on Friday’s episode of Emmerdale.

But Cathy’s excuse for her online torment didn’t sit well with viewers at home as she admitted to feeling jealous of April whole in police interrogation.

As the storyline unfolded further, Emmerdale fans gave their opinion on the scenes, with some believing that it’s now been ruined.

Taking to Twitter, one fan said: “So they’re putting this all down to her bring jealous. Ffs quit ruining stories.”



Emmerdale bullying storyline 'ruined' as Cathy makes up excuse for tormenting April

This is a live TV story and is constantly being updated.

Please refresh the page regularly to get the latest TV updates.

TV & Showbiz reporters are working to source the latest information, reaction, pictures and video related to this story.

You can also follow us on Twitter @DailyStar, or follow us on Instagram @dailystar to get the latest TV and celeb gossip 24 hours a day.

Or like our Daily Star Showbiz Facebook page to get the day’s biggest stories, and have your say on them.

Why not also subscribe to receive our regular Daily Star showbiz newsletters?

You can do this on this page by simply entering your email address above and hitting ‘subscribe’.

Download the Daily Star app for flash alerts on the biggest stories of the day, so you don’t miss out.

Why not also subscribe to receive our regular Daily Star news bulletins? You can do this on this page by simply entering your email address above and hitting ‘subscribe’.

Latest News

Previous articleKanye West Working on Donda Todd Rundgren Takes Shot!
Next articleNFL On HBO Sports Indianapolis Colts To Be Featured in New Documentary Series!

Related Articles

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

About Us

Central Recorder is a non-profit news organization based in California City. Our mission is to seek truth and help people understand the world better. We cover local California News and also International News over various categories.

About
Contact

© Central Recorder