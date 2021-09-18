NFL On HBO Sports Indianapolis Colts To Be Featured in New Documentary Series!

The Indianapolis Colts will be featured in the new docuseries this season. On Thursday night, the NFL announced that HBO Sports and NFL Films have teamed up for the new series called Hard Knocks in Season: Indianapolis Colts. The series will feature the AFC South team and premiere Wednesday, November 17th at 10 p.m. ET. This announcement comes after the latest season of Hard Knocks aired on HBO.

“We could not be more thrilled to bring Hard Knocks and the remarkable behind-the-scenes access it provides for the entirety of an NFL season,” said Ross Ketover, NFL Films Senior Executive. “Thanks to HBO, along with the incredible cooperation from the Colts, we are able to deliver a groundbreaking new edition of the series.” Hard Knocks In Season – The Indianapolis Colts will air on HBO and stream on HBO Max.

The Colts’ addition of quarterback Carson Wentz will be one of the main storylines. Although the Colts lost the season opener to the Seattle Seahawks, Wentz had an impressive debut throwing for 251 yards and two touchdowns. After a difficult start with Philadelphia Eagles, he comes to Indianapolis.

“There’s a handful of plays I want back that I could’ve got us in the right protection and helped us out,” Wentz said after the game on Sunday, per the team’s official website. “So you can never take it right at face value. So we gotta learn from it, learn from the tape, and that’s on all of us.”

Wentz also discussed how the team doesn’t like losing. “Guys are frustrated with the loss. Everybody takes it hard and everyone is accountable for their own mistakes,” Wentz said. “It’s cool to see — I can already see how hungry everybody is. We’ll be right back in there tomorrow working and everybody’s hungry to get better. It’s a good culture, guys are ready to go, go back to work, frustrated with it but we’ll learn from it.” The new series is a spinoff of Hard Knocks, which began airing in 2001 with the Baltimore Ravens. This series has covered 16 training camps, the Dallas Cowboys being the oldest.