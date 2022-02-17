Eminem’s Daughter Shares Rare Glimpse Into Her Love Life

By Tom O'Brien
Eminem’s daughter Hailie Jade shared a sweet photo via Instagram showing off her rarely-seen boyfriend. “Yesterday & everyday,” Hailie captioned the pic, which saw her sharing a smooch with her man, presumably on Valentine’s Day, in a picturesque California landscape. Hailie may be enjoying time in LA after her dad’s show-stopping Super Bowl halftime performance on February 13.

The adorable photo was the first time in some months Hailie has shown off her beau, Evan McClintock, E! News noted. In July 2021, Hailie shared a photo of herself with McClintock to Instagram, writing, “i rarely share my feed, but when i do i’m happy it’s with you.”

Eminem confirmed in 2020 Hailie was dating her boyfriend and doing well for herself as a college graduate. “She’s [Hailie] made me proud, for sure,” Eminem said. On all three of his children, Em shared, “When I think about my accomplishments, that’s probably the thing I’m most proud of, is being able to raise kids.”

