Eminem, Mariah Carey beef is explored when TikTok becomes more aware of the diss track

Eminem and Mariah Carey’s beef is being revisited on TikTok as some people are just now finding out that the singers made diss tracks for each other.

While the music industry has been witness to many scandals, TikTok seems not to have known about Eminem and Mariah Carey.

It is only now that people are discovering they have written a diss track together. We have all the tea, luckily!

Eminem and Mariah Carey explore beef

Eminem, in Superman’s lyrics, claimed that tension started between the two singers. Mariah was his girlfriend For six months.

Mariah denied the rumors. Following this, Eminem released another song and this time also included Mariah’s now ex-husband, Nick Cannon.

Eminem revealed that he had dated Mariah on Bagpipes From Bagdad. This prompted Mariah to release her own song called Obsessed which was aimed to be a response to the rap God’s previous songs.

Mariah sang a song in which she showed Eminem a stalker wearing a hoodie. As a response, he issued The Warning.

Nick eventually responded to Eminem, and Mariah took her place.

Feud continues alongside Nick Cannon

Eminem and Mariah did not exchange anymore, but it wasn’t the same with Nick.

He at that time: “A mediocre (at best) Eminem record that sounds like it was written in 2001. At first, I thought it was old material that had been dug up from when dude ‘fantasized’ about having a pretend fling with Mariah. Then, I suddenly hear my name in that verse! My first reaction was like, ‘This is his new sh–? Wow, that’s too bad. I thought we got past the days where white men could spew vulgar obscenities at our beautiful queens and get away with it.”

Eminem eventually responded to this and stated: “With the song ‘Bagpipes From Baghdad,’ I kinda spazzed out on that record, but I guess I spazzed out on every record. There’s a line on there that was a little harsh. It’s a harsh line. But it’s like this, the way I look at it I had no idea he was gonna take it like he took it. I had no idea Nick Cannon was gonna start wildin’ out on me. No pun intended.”

He stated, “I wish the couple all the best.”

TikTok discovers more about the diss track

Some TikTok users We are only now learning about the diss track that caused the feud to resurface.

One user wrote: “Who in the world knows who’s telling the truth.” Another added: “How did she think it was a good idea?”

“The song is good, but she never should have come for him,” another wrote.

“Never diss Eminem because he will get paid while totally putting you in check,” noted one more. “I want to apologize to Eminem and the song ain’t about me,” expressed another.

