Emergency! TV show star passes away after ‘complications from surgery’

ACTOR Tim Donnelly from the NBC series Emergency! Friday, November 29th.

Donnelly was 77 when he died.

2 Actor Tim Donnelly passed away on Friday

His older brother, Dennis, told The Hollywood Reporter Donnelly died on Friday at his home in Santa Fe, New Mexico, of complications from surgery.

“It is with deep sadness that we announce the sudden passing of our friend, Tim Donnelly, on September 17th,” the Los Angeles County Fire Museum said.

“Tim, as you know, played Chet Kelly on the show EMERGENCY! among many other roles during his acting career. Tim is survived by his daughter, Ashley, two grandsons, his sister Kathleen and his brother Dennis.”

Born September 3, 1944, Donnelly was a firefighter named Chet Kelly in all six episodes of the 1970s NBC series Emergency!

Donnelly worked at Station 51 of Los Angeles County Fire Department. He was part of 122 episodes.

He was well-known for his practical jokes at firehouse.

Donnelly appeared on Jack Webb’s Jack Webb-produced shows Dragnet, Adam-12.

Donnelly made his onscreen debut as a teenager in Baby Face Nelson in 1957.

He also appeared in The Toolbox Murders and on episodes of Hawaii Five-O, Project U.F.O., Vega$ and The A-Team.

2 Tim Donnelly portrayed firefighter Chet Kelly on all six seasons of the 1970s NBC series Emergency! Credit: COZI