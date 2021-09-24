Here’s Where You Know The Cast Of Stargirl From

If you watched Nickelodeon in the 2010s, you’ll probably recognize Brec Bassinger. She was a regular on the tween-friendly network from 2013 to 2018, with a recurring role on the sitcom “The Haunted Hathaways,” and then lead parts in “Liar, Liar, Vampire” and “Bella and the Bulldogs.” She also landed a guest spot in the Nickelodeon series “School of Rock.”

Following her departure from Nickelodeon, Bassinger scored main roles in the television series “All Night” and the feature film “47 Meters Down: Uncaged” before she signed on to play the title character in “Stargirl.” However, Bassinger almost missed out on playing Courtney Whitmore because she had a vacation booked to the Bahamas. “I was supposed to leave on Thursday, and the screen test was on Friday,” she revealed to Collider. The short version is that she changed the date of her trip. “That vacation was like the best vacation, ever,” She agreed. “I was going around like, ‘I’m gonna be a superhero!'”

The Texas native’s acting career began when she was just a toddler in a pageant and, as she recalled in Healthline, “one of the judges who was a film director saw me and asked me to be in one of his short films.” Even at such an early age, things clicked for Bassinger, and it was off to the Tinseltown races. “I instantly knew that being an actress is something I wanted to do for the rest of my life,” She agreed.