‘Elvis’ Shakes to Top Position at U.K. Box Office

Warner Bros.’ “Elvis,” directed by Baz Luhrmann and starring Austin Butler and Tom Hanks, debuted atop the U.K. and Ireland box office with £4.02 million ($4.9 million), according to numbers released by Comscore.

After two weeks at the top, Universal’s “Jurassic World: Dominion” was in second place in its third weekend with £3.4 million for a total of £27.1 million. In its fifth weekend, Paramount’s Tom Cruise jet “Top Gun Maverick” collected £3.3 million in third place and now has a total of £63 million.

Disney’s “Lightyear” was in fourth position with £2.2 million in its second weekend for a total of £6.9 million. Debuting in fifth place was Universal’s “The Black Phone” with £1.3 million.

Moviegoers Entertainment’s Bollywood release “Jug Jugg Jeeyo,” starring Anil Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, Neetu Kapoor and Kiara Advani, debuted in sixth place with £163,648. The other debut in the top 10 was Trafalgar Releasing’s music documentary “George Michael Freedom Uncut,” which bowed in ninth position with £68,399.

The big release this weekend is animated sequel “Minions 2: The Rise Of Gru,” featuring the voices of Steve Carrell, Michelle Yeoh and Taraji P. Henson, which Universal is bowing across more than 300 locations.

Also coming up this weekend are Ed Perkins’ Princess Diana documentary “The Princess,” which Altitude is opening across more than 100 locations, while Tull Stories is debuting Fredrik Gertten’s CPH:DOX and Nuremberg winning affordable housing documentary “Push.”

Picturehouse Entertainment is releasing Justin Kurzel’s “Nitram,” which won best actor for Caleb Landry Jones at Cannes last year. Studio Soho Distribution is releasing Ronnie Sandahl’s Busan and Goteborg winner “Tigers.”

Curzon is continuing its retrospective of German maestro Wim Wenders, which began last week with the 4K release of “Wings of Desire,” with a 4K release for “Kings of The Road” alongside “Alice In The Cities,” “The American Friend” and “Buena Vista Social Club.”