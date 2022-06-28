Why 90 Day Diaries’ Latest Rebecca And Zied Update Might Mean Big Changes For The Couple

Warning! The following contains spoilers for the 90 Day Diaries episode called “Don’t Be A Drag.” Read at your own risk!

90 Day Diaries is continuing on TLC to give viewers miniature updates on some of their favorite 90 Day Fiancé cast members. The latest episode featured another update with Zied Hakimi and Rebecca Parrott, as Zied finally took his long vacation back to Tunisia. The latest episode teased that it might be more than a trip, though, and it’s possible that they’re thinking of making a big change and moving to Tunisia for the foreseeable future.

Back when 90 Day Diaries first introduced this storyline, Zied and Rebecca’s social media showed that they were in Tunisia together. Originally, I speculated that Rebecca decided to go with Zied to Tunisia at the last minute, but the latest episode saw Zied take off on his own. Meanwhile, Rebecca sat at home, worried about the impending end of their lease on the apartment.

Later in the episode, Rebecca told a friend she had concerns because Zied called her one night while in Tunisia and told her to come to see him. Rebecca feared that Zied enjoyed his time back in Tunisia so much that he wouldn’t want to come back to America, so she asked him about it towards the end of 90 Day Diaries. Zied confirmed to Rebecca he did want her to visit the country and possibly even live there for a couple of months.

As previously mentioned, Rebecca and Zied have photos of them in Tunisia on social media. Their recent posts make it hard to discern where they are currently, though Rebecca did mention going to a beach with a bunch of Zied’s friends in a recent video. Zied doesn’t seem to have a bunch of buddies in the United States ( despite being a nice guy ), so I think it’s possible that they’re both still in Tunisia.

If that’s the case, it could mean big things for Rebecca and Zied’s future in 90 Day Fiancé. After all, there are always couples needed for 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way, and their latest stint in Tunisia would be a perfect storyline for the show to follow. This is especially true considering they already tried life together in America, so there’d be some comparison in how they’re different in each setting.

It’s similar to what’s happening now with Ariela Weinberg and Biniyam Shibre, which is making for some good drama on 90 Day Fiancé Season 9. I certainly wouldn’t mind seeing Rebecca and Zied’s adventures in Tunisia, assuming this isn’t just some short trip and they’ll be back in the United States before too long. We’ll just have to wait and see how things play out and if this story continues beyond the confines of 90 Day Diaries.