Elvira accuses late NBA pro Wilt Chamberlain of sexual assault in ‘traumatizing experience’

ELVIRA accused late NBA pro Wilt Chamberlain of sexually assaulting her in a “traumatizing experience.”

The 70-year-old horror movie hostess – also known as Cassandra Peterson – claimed Wilt forced her to give him oral sex at a party in the 1970s.

Elvira detailed the alleged assault in her new memoir Yours Cruelly, Elvira.

The Mistress Of the Dark actress said it happened at Wilt’s Bel-Air mansion. Wilt offered to show Elvira his custom-built closet that he used for his NBA jerseys.

Elvira writes in her book, “Why didn’t I try to scream or fight back?

A 300-pound, seven-foot man with a hand around your neck is the worst thing you can do.

“Should I have reported him to the police? Are you kidding? What chance do you think a former showgirl/ out-of-work actress would have against a sports superstar?”

Wilt died in 1999 from heart failure after suffering for years from health problems.

Reflecting on the alleged assault, Elvira said it felt “creepier” because she had been friends with Wilt.

She told People: “I just kept it quiet and didn’t say anything for my whole life. The sad part is that he was a good friend.

“He was a friend for many years, who made it even worse and creepier and made me feel like an idiot.

“I didn’t tell anybody about that story. It’s shocking, embarrassing, traumatizing and I really kept that a secret from everyone.”

KEPT QUIET

Elvira said she only told her ex-husband Mark Pierson about the alleged incident.

The Elvira’s Movie Macabre host added that the #MeToo movement helped her finally speak out about the reported assault.

The star stated that she almost believed that she was guilty of allowing this to happen.

“And then when the whole Me Too movement, I started thinking, ‘Wait a minute. I didn’t do anything wrong. You did something wrong. You did something very wrong.'”

Elvira also revealed that she was a lesbian in her memoir and shared the secret 19-year-long relationship with her personal trainer.

She wrote: “I’m happy and relieved to finally allow our secret to see the light of day.”

Elvira then spoke about how she met her partner, Teresa “T” Wierson, back in 2002.

The couple met at Teresa’s gym while she was still married. Teresa became her personal trainer.

Then in 2003, the Queen of Halloween divorced Mark, which left had her “emotionally and sexually” done.

CANDID CONFESSIONS

Teresa was also going through a divorce at the time and needed a place to say.

In the book, the Pee-Wee’s Big Adventure actress – who wrote that she had “never been interested in women as anything other than friends” – detailed the emotions that ran through her after the pair saw a movie together.

“I told her goodnight and suddenly felt compelled to kiss her — on the mouth.”

Cassandra and the actress have been dating for 19 year. However, Cassandra did not reveal if they were still together or if their relationship is over.

If you or someone you know has been sexually assaulted, please contact the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673) or go to rainn.org.

