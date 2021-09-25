Gabby Petito Found Dead, Fiancé Brian Laundrie Missing

Utah police officers described a ‘mental health crisis’ that involved Petito striking Laundrie on August 12

Officers from the Moab Police Department said they responded to a report of a domestic violence incident between Petito and Laundrie on August 12 after a bystander contacted police.

The responding officers followed the van and pulled it out of their custody. The responding officer stated that the van was traveling 45 mph within a 15-mph zone.

Petito was found crying in her passenger seat by the officer. The officer wrote in his report that Petito was crying in the passenger seat.

Laundrie also told the officer of an “emotional strain” and ongoing arguments between him and Petito. According to the report by police, Laundrie stated that Petito struck her when she thought he was going away.

“After evaluating the totality of the circumstances, I do not believe the situation escalated to the level of domestic assault as much of that as a mental health crisis,” The officer wrote.

He suggested that Petito and Laundrie be kept apart for the night.

According to the officer, although the couple wanted to stay together, they agreed. According to the police investigation, Petito kept his van while Laundrie checked into the hotel.

Another officer said that Laundrie and Petito “reported they are in love and engaged to be married and desperately didn’t wish to see anyone charged with a crime.” Pratt said both Petito and Laundrie told him that Petito suffered from “serious anxiety.”

