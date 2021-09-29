Elton John unveils upcoming album featuring Nicki Minaj, Miley Cyrus, Lil Nas X and more

Elton John unveils upcoming album featuring Nicki Minaj, Miley Cyrus, Lil Nas X and more
By Tom O'Brien
Elton John unveils his latest album, featuring some incredible collaborations, including Nicki Minaj, Miley Cyrus, Stevie Nicks, Lil Nas X and more.

The legendary singer announced his album Lockdown Sessions on Wednesday, revealing that it will have 16 songs, all recorded remotely over the last 18 months, with more iconic artists such as Dua Lipa, Brandi Carlile, Jimmie Allen, Eddie Vedder, and even Stevie Wonder.

Elton John has had a successful musical career, maintaining himself as an absolut icon, with his latest collaborations on Lady Gaga’s Chromatica album and feature alongside Miley Cyrus in Metallica’s Nothing Else Matters.

29th Annual Elton John AIDS Foundation Academy Awards Viewing Party©GettyImages

The artist explained that the last thing he expected to do during lockdown was make an album, admitting that “as the pandemic went on, one‐off projects kept cropping up. Some of the recording sessions had to be done remotely, via Zoom, which I‘d obviously never done before.”

“Some of the sessions were recorded under very stringent safety regulations: working with another artist, but separated by glass screens,” the singer shared.

2016 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Graydon Carter - Arrivals©GettyImages

He went on to share his excitement on an Instagram video, and opened about his collaborations, as all tracks he worked on “were really interesting and diverse, stuff that was completely different to anything” he is known for, “stuff that took me out of my comfort zone into completely new territory,“ Elton added.

