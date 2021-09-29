Nerve pain can be relieved by apple cider vinegar

By Tom O'Brien
HealthLife StylePublic Health

There are more than 100 kinds of nerve damage and many causes behind the condition (via WebMD). Nerve pain can be caused by autoimmune diseases, nutritional deficiencies, trauma, and slipped discs. This type of pain can be very distressing and you may be willing to do anything to make it go away. 

Experts believe apple cider vinegar can be helpful in treating neuropathy. Board-certified neurosurgeon Dr. Pharam Yashar says that the vinegar can help reduce nerve pain, either by applying it directly to the affected area or drinking a mixture of it with water. According to the Earth Clinic, apple cider vinegar minimizes nerve pain by removing pain-inducing toxins, and may also provide essential nutrients you might be missing. The vinegar contains vitamins C, B1, B2, B6, biotin, folic acid, and niacin, as well as a small number of minerals, according to MedicineNet.

No evidence suggests that apple cider vinegar can be used to treat or reduce nerve pain. However, Healthline concludes it is mostly safe in moderate amounts, so you can test it out and see if it works for you. 

