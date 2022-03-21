Elon Musk’s Technology Helps Ukraine in a Big Way

So what is Starlink exactly and how does that work? SpaceX’s Starlink satellites allow internet access by sending connections directly from Starlink satellites in orbit to terminals on Earth. The Washington Post. This system was initially designed to allow remote rural households to access the internet.

SpaceX and Elon Musk have used the Starlink satellites to provide private internet access to Ukrainian citizens. This is crucial because Russian hackers and officials are unable to track or block Ukrainian citizens who use the internet in Ukraine. Through the Starlinks, Ukrainian fighters can use Aerorozvidka — which means “Aerial Reconnaissance” — “to keep connected and provide intelligence as internet and power outages plague Ukraine,”The Daily Mail. Ukrainians can use this intelligence to attack Russian tanks. Musk launched 53 additional Starlink satellites on March 19.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy, President of Russia, says that he and Musk have other plans to work together in the war effort. “Next week we will receive another batch of Starlink systems for destroyed cities. Discussed possible space projects. But I’ll talk about this after the war,”He Tweet. This was a positive development that has come as a relief from the atrocities being committed in the war in Ukraine. We hope for continued progress towards peace.