Elon Musk leaves Twitter, and NBCU Linda Yaccarino is one of the potential CEOs to replace him.

Linda Yaccarino from NBCUniversal is one of the people identified by Twitter as a possible Elon-Musk replacement.

Musk said on Thursday, that Twitter would get a brand new CEO within the next few weeks. He is stepping down.

Elon Musk announced on Thursday that Twitter will get a new CEO in the coming weeks as he steps down from the position

Elon Musk said on Thursday, that Twitter would get a new chief executive officer in the next few weeks. He is stepping down as CEO.
Twitter will get a new CEO in about six weeks

Twitter's new CEO will be appointed in six to eight weeks

Musk said the new employee will begin in six weeks, even though she has not been publicly identified.

Meanwhile, Musk said he will transition to being executive chair and chief technology officer, overseeing product, software, and systems operations.

Musk completed his $44billion acquisition of Twitter last October.

He asked users on social media in December if it was better for him to step down from his position as CEO.

Musk has been teasing his successor for months.

We take a closer look at the potential replacements for the CEO position of Twitter.

Linda Yaccarino is the top advertising sales executive at NBCUniversal

Linda Yaccarino, the advertising sales director at NBCUniversal.

Linda Yaccarino

According to a Silicon Valley business executive, Musk could choose Linda Yaccarino as the leader of the social media firm. She is the head advertising sales executive for NBCUniversal. Reuters.

Per The New York Times.

Reuters reported that Yaccarino had interviewed Musk last month at a Miami conference where she encouraged attendees to applaud Musk, the CEO of Twitter.

The woman said: “Many in the room know me. You know my pride for work ethic.”

She added, “Buddy I’ve met my match.”

Yaccarino was at Turner Entertainment for 15 years before joining NBCU.

Yaccarino’s departure from NBCU to take the job at Twitter would be another blow for the company, after the announcement that Jeff Shell had left following an indiscreet relationship.

Marissa Mayer is the former CEO of Yahoo

Marissa Mayer, the former CEO at Yahoo!

MARISSA MAYER

Marissa Mayer is also a potential replacement.

Former Yahoo CEO, stepped down six years ago.

Mayer has recently acknowledged some of the mistakes that she made while at Yahoo. This includes her purchase of Tumblr.

“I think Netflix was $4 billion and Hulu was at $1.3 billion at the time,” she told Tech Brew.

“And either of those, with hindsight being 20/20, would have been a better acquisition.”

Susan Wojcicki recently announced she was stepping down as YouTube CEO

Susan Wojcicki announced recently that she is stepping down from her position as YouTube CEO

SUSAN WOJCICKI

In February, YouTube CEO Susan Wojcicki announced she would be stepping down from the role.

The company has been her employer for 9 years.

In a memo sent to YouTube employees, Wojcicki said: “I’ve decided to step back from my role as the head of YouTube and start a new chapter focused on my family, health, and personal projects I’m passionate about.”

The time was right, she said. “I am confident that I can do it because YouTube has a great leadership team.”

Shivon Zilis is a top executive at Neuralink

Shivon Zilis, a Neuralink executive is the top man.

SHIVON ZILIS

Shivon Zilis is known as one of the top executives at Neuralink, a neurotechnology company founded by Musk that develops implantable brain-machine interfaces.

Zilis also worked for Tesla.

Musk and Zilis welcomed twins in November 2021, according to a report on July 6, 2022.

Both Zilis and Musk met each other through their work at OpenAI (the nonprofit Musk cofounded).

