Who is Jason Haddigan? British conman speaks out about gambling addiction

Unknown to the public, a British con artist revealed that he was addicted to gambling and had run scams. Jason Haddigan is a British scam artist.

A fraudster convicted for scamming bookmakers in the UK confessed he lost over a shocking £4 million due to his gambling addiction.

Jason Haddigan has become the buzz of the web as his name starts to appear in the media, and this time for an entirely different reason.

What is Jason Haddigan all about?

Jason Haddigan was a British national who had been found guilty of defrauding gambling shops in all parts of the UK.

Conman Brian Cole with his son Neil Cole were able to scam bookies through the swapping of faked winning betting slips in place of losing ones. Between June 2012 and February 2013, the men managed to con more than £15,000 from various bookmakers like Ladbrokes, William Hill, and M Cook Bookmakers. In total, they visited 31 betting stores.

Jason Haddigan served a prison sentence in 2014, and was banned from all betting shops in the United States. He was sent to prison again in 2021.

Even the conman wrote a book on his experience and addiction issues. Book was released in 2017 Why and how I cheated the Bookies revealed many of Haddigan’s motivations and schemes.

A con man reveals a gambling fraud scheme

Then, you can get in touch with us. Interview Jason English discussed his criminal past and life with James English.

He reflected on when his gambling addiction first started, claiming it was his father’s influence that first got him hooked. “[I was] He took me to a casino for the first time at 16 years old. You could just sign someone in then – nowadays, you’ve got ID and all that but you could just sign someone in.”

It was his first roulette experience that he found most enjoyable. The introduction of the roulette machine was when the situation took a bad turn.

“The roulette machines, they came out into the bookmakers 15, 16 years ago. And when they came out, that’s when I lost over £4 million.”

He added, “For 30 years, the roulette has absolutely destroyed me.”

However, Jason revealed he hadn’t been in a casino for 3 years. Haddigan learned he had been banned from casinos the last time he visited. The staff allegedly gave him a vague reply when Haddigan asked them why they had banned him. “He said we don’t have to give you a reason and he said ‘Also you’re banned from every single casino in the United Kingdom’.”

He concluded that the ban was good for his struggles with addiction.

You can visit the Gamblers Anonymous UK website if you have problems with gambling addiction. You can read more about it here or call 0330 094 0322. You can also access Gamblers Anonymous’ website in the US. You can read more about it here.