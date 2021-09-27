‘Eco-conscious’ Prince Harry and Meghan Markle ‘take private jet’ home after UN visit

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle reportedly took a private jet home after lecturing the UN about the importance of vaccinations and enjoying some chicken and waffles during their packed New York trip.

The ex-royal couple touched back down in California late Saturday evening after a whirlwind three-day trip in the big apple.

Along their trip, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex stopped by Central Park’s Global Citizens Festival to discuss the importance of getting vaccinated.

In photos acquired by MailOnline, Harry and Meghan were seen leaving the lavish jet and affectionately embracing members of staff who had travelled with them on the trip.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were dressed casually after their intense three-day paparazzi-heavy trip.







Christine Schirmer, the couple’s PR, were among the staff saying their goodbyes before the pair headed off in a jeep to their Californian mansion.

Meghan Markle addressed the crowd, stating: “Hi everybody. It is so good to be back here with all of you. We know that it feels like this pandemic has been going on forever. We get it. It’s been a lot, and some people are just over it.







“But if everyone is over it, it’s never going to be over with. There’s so much we can do today that can get us closer to ending this pandemic, and that’s why we’re all here.”

They dined at the famous Harlem eatery Melba’s during their public visit and were so impressed that they decided to donate $25,000 (£18,000).

The ex-royal couple dined on soul food dish chicken and waffles in a first for the Queen’s grandson.







After the visit was over, the ecstatic restaurant announced on Twitter that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle had promised to donate $25,000 to show support for the restaurant during Covid-19 hospitality challenges.

During their tasty visit, Prince Harry was spotted wearing a wire – causing speculation that the trip may be being filmed for their upcoming multi-million dollar Netflix deal.

A man with a video camera was also spotted following the couple, MailOnline reported.

Representatives for the Sussexes have been approached for comment.