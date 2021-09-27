Jeremy Bamber’s claim about murdered sister which finally sparked police suspicion

Filmmaker Louis Theroux has released a new series which is exploring one of the most famous murder cases in Britain in a new Sky documentary, The Bambers: Murder at the Farm.

In 1985, Sheila Caffell, her parents and her twin sons were all found shot to death in an Essex farmhouse, which led to Sheila’s brother Jeremy Bamber being convicted of all five crimes.

Bamber has always maintained his innocence after being sentenced to life in prison, and Theroux is exploring the gruesome murders in his new series.

The deaths were also covered in ITV series White House Farm, with Bamber being played by actor Freddie White.

In the series, the show explored Bamber’s lie to the police which finally sparked their suspicion after they initially crossed him off of their investigation.

In one episode, his cousin Ann Eaton clashed with DCI ‘Taff’ Jones and his number Mick Clark as she said she didn’t believe Sheila could’ve shot her family.

She claimed Jeremy is "either wrong or lying", after DCI Jones said that Jeremy had said they'd gone shooting together.







Ann insisted the police haven’t realised that Jeremy is lying, while DCI Jones says that Ann didn’t know Sheila as well as she thought she did.

DS Stan Jones than began suspect that Jeremy’s claims were beginning to not add up.

While the post-mortem examinations did not reveal anything to contradict the murder-suicide theory, Ann's insistence that Sheila didn't know how to shoot a gun, despite Jeremy's claims, sparked police's suspicions that she must have been innocent, putting Jeremy in the frame.







In real life, the police soon realised that there is no way Sheila could’ve shot herself, as she had two bullet wounds and the silencer was found in a cupboard.

As no one had heard the shots, it had been assumed she had used a silencer, but if she was the culprit, it would’ve been found next to her body.

Jeremy was found guilty of the murders in October 1896, and is serving life imprisonment without the possibility of parole.

He is one of only 70 prisoners in the UK subject to a whole life order, and is the only one to maintain his innocence.







In October last year, he claimed that new evidence, which proved he was elsewhere during the time of the killings, had been unearthed.

White House Farm continues tonight at 9pm on ITV.