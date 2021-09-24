EastEnders Season 33 Tom Cotton tries to end cruel plan for Sonia as Dotty issues threat!

Thursday’s episode of EastEnders aired the fallout to the big reveal that Rocky was secretly Thomas Cotton, and not Terry Cant

EastEnders’ Tom Cotton, who is posing as Sonia Fowler’s father Terry Cant, was left trying to escape his evil plan with niece Dotty Cotton in the latest episode of the BBC soap.

Tom, known by the nickname Rocky, claims to be Sonia Fowler’s long-lost father. He’s been making a living in Walford.

Tuesday’s big reveal revealed that he wasn’t who he claimed to be and that Terry was not Sonia’s father Terry.

Soon it was revealed that his real name was Thomas Cotton and he is Dotty’s uncle.

Dotty is trying to fleece Sonia out of Dotty’s inheritance money.

Sonia is holding onto it until she can trust Dotty after Dot made her power of attorney earlier this year.

Dotty, desperate to take the inheritance, is trying to manipulate Sonia in cruel ways. Sonia has sought the help of her uncle Tom.

Tom now feels terrible after meeting Sonia and realizing how much he cares about her.

Not enough to tell her the truth though, but the latest episode of the soap saw him trying to find a way to get out of the plan.

Dotty, who was being very vile about him as well as Sonia, threatened him with violence and said he had more to lose than her.

She taunted him about his being in the gutter, and then she brought him into her plan.

She also mocked Sonia and relished in the fact she was betraying her, claiming she deserved it after their recent run-ins.

Tom tried to convince Sonia to give Dotty some money, but it was too late.

He believed that Dotty would be treated well if this was the case. Sonia wouldn’t have to be conned, even though she had considered investing some of Dotty’s money in a venture with her fake father, but she didn’t know the truth.

Dotty seemed happy with how fast things were moving, while Tom, pretending to be Terry, told Sonia she should give Dotty some money to help her out.

Sonia, who was a fake Terry, refused to trust Sonia with the money and stated that she would have her own proof before she could get any.

Terry AKA Tom, who was clearly upset that he couldn’t convince Sonia, looked defeated as Sonia left.

What will Dotty do if she learns that he is a skimmer of their plan? Will Sonia discover the truth before too much time passes?

