Couple discover a secret room hidden behind a wall in their house and give it a stunning transformation for just £45

A COUPLE renovating their home discovered a secret room hidden behind a wall – and managed to give it a stunning transformation for just £45.

Sarah King, 32, and Toby wanted to paint their Brighton home. They found a faint outline for a doorway. So they began to tear down the wall to reveal it.

The couple knew the void was there based on the house plans, but once they began chipping away at the wall they were desperate to learn what it looked like.

The room is located just off the dining area. Toby and Sarah King decided that it would make a great bar space, so they started to transform it.

“The other houses along the road have got a cupboard there (door in the exterior wall of the house into the small area in the outbuilding) but we had thought ours was completely bricked up, ” Sarah recently started her own interior design company.

“We were prepping and sanding the walls of the dining room, ready to paint. We removed some lining paper, sanded it, and saw a faint outline of a doorway.

Sarah continued: “[Toby] went to work one day and I started chipping away the surface just to see if there was any way of finding out what was there.

“I just did a tiny bit then sent a photo to Toby – he was replying and happy for me to discover more.”

Toby and Sarah had to break through the wall together when they got home. There was a pull-out shelf, knee pads, and a car battery.

“It had electricity to it and believe it or not, hardly any cobwebs and thankfully no spiders,” Sarah said.

Next, it was time for them to figure out what they wanted to do.

Sarah explained: “The most obvious thing would have been a cupboard but we already had storage for everything… and well we like to do things a little differently!

“We felt it was the ideal place to have a little bar and make the area more special when hosting guests.”

Sarah and Toby managed to complete the mini-project for £45 by mainly using materials they already had.

We felt it was the ideal place to have a little bar and make the area more special when hosting guests/ Sarah King

The pair had just started work on their dining room transformation and decided to use the same paint in the bar.

Sarah stated that the teal paint color block around the dining room extends into the bar, and all walls and ceilings in the bar were painted this color.

“The cupboard was made from two cabinets that were located at the end of the breakfast bar.

The breakfast bar was removed to make the space more useful and create an entrance to it.

We hung the cabinets on the wall in the bar and primed them. After that, we made a top out of wood offcuts and covered it with marble effect vinyl.

To finish it off, we bought new handles for the doors.

“The mirrors at the bar were made from mirror stickers that we purchased because we wanted a mottled glass.

“The glass shelves we got free on Facebook Marketplace from someone ripping out an old bathroom.”

The couple is happy that they discovered the hidden space and enjoy using the bar.

Sarah added: “We love it! We are so pleased with it and we love the story behind it of uncovering the space.”

COST BREAKDOWN Paint- Valspar at B&Q – they already had it

Marble effect vinyl wrap – from B&Q but they already had some leftover from their breakfast bar

Mirror tiles – Amazon £15

Door handles – Amazon £10

Bar sign – Drift Room £20

