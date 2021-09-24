EastEnders Season 33 Crucial Sonia Fowler paternity mistake after twist Makes fans question!

EastEnders’ Rocky is not Sonia Fowler’s dad Terry Cant like he has claimed, and fans are now confused as to how he has gotten away with the lie for solon

EastEnders fans want answers, after the news that newcomer Rocky is not the real Terry Cant – but is a man named Tom Cotton.

The mysterious character, who arrived in Walford four months ago, has been undiscovered.

Tom, also known as Rocky, claimed that he was Sonia Fowler’s long-lost dad and has been making a living in Walford.

But Tuesday’s big reveal revealed that he wasn’t who he claimed to be and that Terry was not Sonia Fowler’s father Terry.

Soon it was revealed that his real name was Thomas Cotton and that he was the uncle of Dotty.

With this revelation came the dark twist that Dotty has trying to fleece Sonia of her grandmother Dot’s inheritance money.

On Thursday’s Walford visit, it was obvious that Tom was having second thoughts.

There was something that viewers were wondering about, especially considering Rocky has been visiting Walford since May.

Back in May, Sonia was not initially sold that Rocky was her real dad, but he soon answered several family-related questions.

He even “recognised” her uncle Jack Branning, and while the recognition wasn’t mutual Jack did assume it was Terry he was speaking with.

Fans are left with many unanswered questions.

Many believe Sonia has made two big mistakes with this, after welcoming Rocky into her life and getting to know him.

Many fans feel she should have immediately asked him for a DNA test in order to verify his identity.

Others were more confused about why Sonia didn’t contact Terry’s ex, Carol, her mother, or other family members who may remember Terry from years past.

The latter point would surely have exposed Tom if Sonia had sent an image of her ‘dad’ to her mother.

Taking to Twitter, one viewer wrote: “You’d think she’d have asked him for a DNA test or at least call her mum Carol to talk about her ‘dad’ or ask Uncle Jack to do a background check, him being a copper.”

Another said: “I don’t understand why Sonia wouldn’t have mentioned that her bio-dad had shown up to her mum and she wouldn’t be like ‘er no that’s not your dad’.”

A third added: “Always suspected Rocky wasn’t Sonia’s father but didn’t see that one coming to #Eastenders Did Sonia never ring her mum to double-check he really was her dad? DNA? Her character is a nurse after all.”

Another wrote: “Not being funny but if I was Sonia I would’ve mentioned to my mum on the phone that my dad’s got in contact and then she would’ve said ‘um that ain’t him’ and that would be this s**t storyline over.”

EastEnders airs Mondays and Fridays at 8 pm and Tuesdays and Thursdays at 7:30 pm on BBC One.