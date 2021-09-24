EastEnders fans insist Jessie Wallace ‘looks younger than her age’ after seeing card

EastEnders fans were stunned when they heard how old Kat Slater actress Jessie Wallace is.

The star showed a birthday card featuring the stars from The Young Ones to reveal her real age to fans on social media.

She captioned the post: “Thank you! Not so young anymore eh?” followed by a laughing emoji.

The card contained all four characters of the vintage series and was labelled with the phrase “This card cost me $5.” I hope you are satisfied Thatcher! refers to the era and opinions expressed by the characters in the show.

But fans insisted she looked much younger than her years, with one writing: “You don’t look 50 happy birthday xxx.”

A second added: “No way are you 50! Happy birthday.”

Jessie, who will celebrate her birthday on Saturday, has been a fixture on the soap opera on and off for more than 20 years.

In 2000, she was first seen in the famous Albert Square as Kat.







Kat’s character, known for being rowdy and having a big mouth, has been at the centre of some of the show’s biggest and most epic storylines.

One of her most famous stories was when she revealed to Zoe, her younger sister, that she was her mom. It happened in a heated row outside the Queen Vic pub.

Her double-act with Alfie Moon, the landlord of the pub, made her a fan favorite.







The pair bagged a spin-off series Redwater after their popularity reached an all-time high.

Recently, the actress showed off a new tattoo on both her back and chest. It featured a Pagan moon drawing, an eagle, and a reindeer.

The bold tatt is shaded in black-white and takes up most her upper and mid-back. It shows that she is an artist with a talented style.

The new addition was seen on Jessie while she filled up petrol in London. She was wearing a black summer dress and a flowing black top.

This is a throwback picture that Jessie’s star Max Bowden shared on Instagram. She left a bizarre comment.

Max, who portrayed Ben Mitchell, shared an image from the National Television Awards in 2012, where he won Best Newcomer.

Jessie then wrote: “Remember… if you need a m***e to cry on… I’m yer gal.”

